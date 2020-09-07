VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russia's Pacific Fleet has boosted security measures in the Primorsky Territory in the wake of approaching Typhoon Haishen, the fleet's spokesman, Nikolai Voskresensky said on Monday.

Viktor Chulkov, a spokesman for the local branch of the Hydrometeorological Centre of Russia, told Sputnik that Typhoon Haishen, raging across northeast Asia, is approaching Russia's Primorsky Territory faster than forecast, with the arrival expected on Monday. Local authorities have declared storm warning on September 7-8 over the typhoon.

"The forces of the Pacific Fleet, stationed in the Primorsky Territory, are ready for the passage of Typhoon Haishen .

.. Preparations have been made to overcome strong wind and storm, including by setting additional mooring lines, deploying tugboats to keep warships at berths ... sealing of ships and securing the property in accordance with a storm mode," Voskresensky said.

Earlier in September, media reported that three tugboats of the Pacific Fleet had helped to avoid a collision of a detached floating dock of the Vostochnaya Verf shipyard with the warships of the Primorskaya flotilla. The incident happened during the Typhoon Maysak in the area of Uliss bay in Vladivostok when a strong wind blew off the dock and carried it to the warships, however tugboats that arrived on time were able to fix it.