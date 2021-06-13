(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Warships and helicopters of the Russian Pacific Fleet have tracked down and expelled a conditional enemy submarine during naval exercises in the far sea zone of the Pacific Ocean, the Defense Ministry said.

"The commander of the Pacific Fleet group took a decision to track and drive the submarine out of the exercise area by corvettes Gromky, Sovershenny and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov. During the exercise, the crews of the Pacific Fleet's warships fired from the automatic naval gun mount AK-630 and the universal naval artillery mount A-190," the ministry said in a statement.

The search and tracking of the mock enemy's submarines were carried out by the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleev equipped with guided-missile weapons, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov and three corvettes.

The drills are being held in the central part of the Pacific Ocean according to the training plan of the military command and control bodies of the Pacific Fleet for 2021. About 20 aircraft, including long-range anti-submarine aircraft Tu-142mz, high-altitude fighter-interceptors MiG-31BM and other aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are involved in the exercises.