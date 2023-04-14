(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia's Pacific fleet has been put of the highest degree of alert under the checks of combat readiness, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"Today, from 9:00 (local time, 23:00 April 13 GMT), the Pacific Fleet has been put on alert to the highest degree of combat readiness," the minister said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov was appointed the head of the inspection.