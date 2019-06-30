UrduPoint.com
Russia's Pacific Fleet Receives Upgraded Nuclear Submarine Omsk - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The upgraded nuclear submarine Omsk Project 949A Antey-class (NATO reporting name Oscar II) Omsk was handed over to the Russian Pacific Fleet, the Eastern Military District said in a statement on Saturday.

"As part of the program of the fifth International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 in Vladivostok, the nuclear submarine Omsk equipped with cruise missiles has been transferred to the Pacific Fleet after upgrade and maintenance," the statement says.

Modernization of the submarine began on Zvezda shipyard in 2015.

After completion of all work in May 2019, Omsk was tested at sea, conducting deep submergence, among other tests.

Omsk was laid down on July 13, 1989, on Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, was inducted into service in the Soviet Navy on January 15, 1990 and floated out on May 10, 1993.

Antey-class submarines have a submerged displacement of 24,000 tonnes, a length of 505 feet, can travel up to 32 knots, and can dive to 1,958 feet. The submarines are armed with P-700 Granit missile systems.

