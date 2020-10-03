(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Russia's Pacific Fleet is not involved in the contamination in the waters off the Kamchatka peninsula, the press office of the Eastern Military District said on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said that local surfers reported that the water at the beach had changed color and caused a skin rash and swollen eyes. Local experts detected a 3.6-time increase in petroleum products and a two-fold increase in acidic compound phenol. Locals have been posting photos and videos of the beach covered with dead marine life.

"The information disseminated by representatives of foreign organizations about the possible involvement of the Pacific Fleet in the pollution of ocean water in the area of Khalaktyrsky beach, 30 kilometers [18 miles] from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, does not correspond to reality," the military said in a statement.

According to the press office, no military drills involving heavy equipment were held in the region's Radygino range since June. Neither have any navy vessels traversed the region's waters in that same period.

Furthermore, the chemical signature of the pollutants indicates a different source, since the fuel used by the Fleet is devoid of phenol, the navy chapter said.

The statement went on to say that the Pacific Fleet is ready to provide assistance to local authorities in cleanup efforts.