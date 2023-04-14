MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Russian Pacific Fleet will carry out missile launches to destroy naval strike groups and ground targets of a potential enemy during a surprise inspection, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"During the event, the Pacific Fleet will have to repel massive missile and air strikes, conduct exercises to search for and destroy submarines, carry out torpedo, artillery and missile launches in the course of defeating naval strike groups and ground facilities of a potential enemy," Shoigu said at a meeting with the ministry's senior officials.