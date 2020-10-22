A new Project 636 Varshavyanka submarine, named Volkhov, is soon to join the Pacific Fleet of Russia's navy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) A new Project 636 Varshavyanka submarine, named Volkhov, is soon to join the Pacific Fleet of Russia's navy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Volkhov submarine of Project 636.3 will be admitted to the navy on October 24 by order of Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief [Nikolay Yevmenov]," the ministry's Department of Information and Mass Communications said in a press release.

The submarine will officially begin active service at a ceremony to be held at the Admiralty Shipyard in Saint Petersburg.

Volkhov will become the second 636.3-project submarine in the Pacific Fleet. The first was Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has already been sent out and is expected to reach Russia's Far East by the year-end.

Another two submarines of the same project, Magadan and Ufa, had their keels laid down in late 2019.

Yevmenov said earlier that all vessels under construction for the Pacific Fleet would be adapted to conditions in the Far East. At the moment, the fleet includes several Paltus class submarines, which were Varshavyanka's predecessor.