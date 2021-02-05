UrduPoint.com
Russia's Pacific Fleet To Receive First 2 Improved Kilo-Class Subs This Year

Russia's Pacific Fleet to Receive First 2 Improved Kilo-Class Subs This Year

The Pacific Fleet of Russia's navy will receive the first two improved Kilo-Class (Project 636.3) submarines this year, Аlexander Buzakov, the head of the Admiralty Shipyard, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Pacific Fleet of Russia's navy will receive the first two improved Kilo-Class (Project 636.3) submarines this year, Аlexander Buzakov, the head of the Admiralty Shipyard, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The first two boats, which are already transferred to the navy for their subsequent transfer to the Pacific Fleet, are located in Saint Petersburg. Their transfer to the Pacific fleet is planned for this year," Buzakov said.

Overall, the Pacific Fleet will receive six Project 636.3 submarines. The third and the fourth boats were laid down in late 2019, while the fight and the sixth will be laid down later this year.

More Stories From World

