MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed during a surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet on Friday to work out options for using groupings, taking into account equipping the enemy with modern weapons.

"As part of the inspection, the senior control groups should ensure the development of options for the use of interspecific groupings, taking into account the development and equipping with modern means of defeating of the enemy, the use of new forms and methods of troop action," Shoigu said at a meeting with the ministry's senior officials.