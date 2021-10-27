UrduPoint.com

Russia's Pacific Fleet Will Receive Four Submarines In Next Few Years - Command

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:40 AM

VILYUCHINSK (Far East) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) In the next few years, the submarine forces of the Russian Pacific Fleet will be reinforced with four Project 955 Borey-A submarines and Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear submarines, Rear Adm.

Arkady Navarsky, chief of staff of the Pacific Fleet's submarine forces command, said.

"According to the armament plan, in the coming years it is planned to reinforce us with new nuclear submarines, which will significantly strengthen the naval component of Russia's Strategic Nuclear Forces. We expect the arrival of four submarines: two Boreys and two Yasens," Rear Adm. Navarsky told reporters.

