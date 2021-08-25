(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport signed a contract for integration of Russia's Palma air defense system into the armament system of a foreign customer's ship, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Wednesday

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport signed a contract for integration of Russia's Palma air defense system into the armament system of a foreign customer's ship, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

This is one of the around 20 contracts that Rosoboronexport signed at the ongoing Army-2021 military forum.

"At the Army-2021, Rosoboronexport signed its first contract for the integration of Russia's shipborne artillery missile system Palma into the armament system of a foreign customer's ship," Mikheev said.

Industrial partnership is one of the fastest growing trends in the global arms market, Rosoboronexport chef added, pointing to his agency's rich technology transfer portfolio.

"We have a large-scale long-term program of cooperation with India, we also have big joint projects with Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Brazil, Jordan and a number of other countries," Mikheev said.