Russia's Pamfilova Expects Number Of Political Parties To Decrease In 'Natural Selection'

Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:22 PM

Russia's Pamfilova Expects Number of Political Parties to Decrease in 'Natural Selection'

Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova believes that the number of political parties in Russia will decrease as a result of "natural political selection."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova believes that the number of political parties in Russia will decrease as a result of "natural political selection."

"I am sure that their number will continue to decline as a result of natural political selection. The main thing is to ensure that it is really a natural, not artificial selection ...

Many one-day parties created in a hurry, or parties trading with their own legal entity, are dying off," Pamfilova told Sputnik in an interview.

Evgeni Shevchenko, a member of the CEC, previously said that 44 political parties are entitled to participate in elections on a single voting day this year, while in 2019, 51 parties took advantage of this opportunity.

This year, the single voting day, when a number of regions elect their governors and lawmakers, is slated for September 13.

