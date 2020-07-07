Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova believes that the number of political parties in Russia will decrease as a result of "natural political selection."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova believes that the number of political parties in Russia will decrease as a result of "natural political selection."

"I am sure that their number will continue to decline as a result of natural political selection. The main thing is to ensure that it is really a natural, not artificial selection ...

Many one-day parties created in a hurry, or parties trading with their own legal entity, are dying off," Pamfilova told Sputnik in an interview.

Evgeni Shevchenko, a member of the CEC, previously said that 44 political parties are entitled to participate in elections on a single voting day this year, while in 2019, 51 parties took advantage of this opportunity.

This year, the single voting day, when a number of regions elect their governors and lawmakers, is slated for September 13.