PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, August 29 (Sputnik) - The new modification of Russia's Pantsir short- to medium-range air defense system can now detect and hit drones at a 30% farther distance, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"The new Pantsir ...

has acquired significantly higher detection and attack ranges against unmanned aerial vehicles. I'll put it this way, we increased it by 30%," Shoigu told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

Pantsir-SM is the new generation of Pantsir-S. Equipped with more advanced missiles, it can tackle a larger number of targets.

In addition to missile defense systems, Russia also has electronic warfare systems for countering drones, Shoigu said.