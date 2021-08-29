UrduPoint.com

Russia's Pantsir Missiles Increase Drone Attack Range By 30% - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

Russia's Pantsir Missiles Increase Drone Attack Range by 30% - Defense Minister

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, August 29 (Sputnik) - The new modification of Russia's Pantsir short- to medium-range air defense system can now detect and hit drones at a 30% farther distance, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"The new Pantsir ...

has acquired significantly higher detection and attack ranges against unmanned aerial vehicles. I'll put it this way, we increased it by 30%," Shoigu told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

Pantsir-SM is the new generation of Pantsir-S. Equipped with more advanced missiles, it can tackle a larger number of targets.

In addition to missile defense systems, Russia also has electronic warfare systems for countering drones, Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Vehicles August YouTube

Recent Stories

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver ..

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integr ..

56 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

2 hours ago
 20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educa ..

Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.