Russia's Paralympic Committee Receives Invitation To 2020 Summer Paralympics In Tokyo

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said Friday it had received an official invitation to compete the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will be held from August 25 to September 6.

"The International Paralympic Committee [IPC] and the Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2020 have sent an official invitation to the Russian Paralympic Committee, signed by IPC President Andrew Parsons and President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Yoshiro Mori, to take part in the 2020 Paralympic Summer Games in Tokyo," the committee said in a statement.

The IPC decided on March 15 to reinstate conditionally the membership of the RPC, which the Russian organization was stripped of in 2016 amid the doping scandal in Russian sports.

