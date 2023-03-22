MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The members of Russia's parliamentary Commission on the biological program in Ukraine have unanimously approved the the final report, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper chamber of the Russian parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.

"Our work is done, the parliamentary investigation is ending due to the expiration of the one-year term of work in accordance with the law. The final report was unanimously approved at the meeting," Kosachev said.