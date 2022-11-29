UrduPoint.com

Russia's Parliamentary Committee Supports Bill Introducing Restrictions For Foreign Agents

Published November 29, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The committee on Constitutional legislation of the Federation Council ” the upper house of the Russian parliament ” supported on Tuesday the bill on the introduction of a number of restrictions for foreign agents and recommended that the Chamber approves it at a meeting on Wednesday.

According to the draft bill, foreign agents will not be able to engage in education activities, as well as create any information products for children.

Individuals, who have been designated as a foreign agent, will not be able to hold positions in the civil service and employees of the internal affairs bodies who have received such a status will also not be able to continue public service.

In addition, the law establishes a list of locations, where protests cannot be held.

According to the chairman of the Russian lower chamber's commission for the investigation of foreign interference, Vasily Piskarev, the law on "Control over the activities of individuals under foreign influence" is expected to come into force on December 1.

