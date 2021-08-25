Elections to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament will receive an international assessment even without observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR), as this office does not play a crucial role in elections assessment, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Gennady Askaldovich, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Elections to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament will receive an international assessment even without observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR), as this office does not play a crucial role in elections assessment, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Gennady Askaldovich, told Sputnik in an interview.

Earlier this month, the OSCE said it would not send observers to the elections, scheduled for September, due to limitations on their numbers that were allegedly imposed "without any clear pandemic-related restrictions."

"Anyway, Russia will get an international assessment of its elections, since a single organization, no matter how reputable it is, is not critically important for the assessment of the results of our elections," Askaldovich said.