Russia's Participation In 'Grain Deal' Suspended Indefinitely - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Russia's participation in the "grain deal" has been suspended indefinitely over inability to guarantee safety of grain vessels in the Black Sea due to Kiev's actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

"Given the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces (which are designated as a terrorist attack), led by the UK specialists, and staged against Russian vessels ensuring the operation of the humanitarian corridor, the Russian side can no longer guarantee the safety of civilian carriers involved in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and suspends its implementation from today for an indefinite period," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the relevant instructions have been issued for the Russian representatives at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which controls the transportation of Ukrainian grains.

Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry said that the preparation of the morning drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov. According to the ministry, the attack involved 16 air and sea drones and slightly damaged the Russian naval minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet.

