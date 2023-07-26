Open Menu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The production of passenger cars in Russia in January-June decreased by 30% year-on-year to 197,000 units, Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

Russia increased the production of passenger cars by 3.1 times in June to 42,200 units, the statistics office said.

