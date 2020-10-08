Atriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill announced on Thursday he was self-isolating after a contact with a coronavirus-positive person and, therefore, canceled his traditional visit to the The Holy Trinity-St. Sergius Lavr

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill announced on Thursday he was self-isolating after a contact with a coronavirus-positive person and, therefore, canceled his traditional visit to the The Holy Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra.

"I would like to inform you, with deep regret, that this time I will not be able to share the joy of prayer with you. The reason is my recent contact with a person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. According to doctors' instructions, I still have to self-isolate," Patriarch Kirill said in a statement, as quoted by the Russian Orthodox Church.