UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Patriarch Kirill Self-Isolates Due To Contact With Coronavirus-Positive Person

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:38 PM

Russia's Patriarch Kirill Self-Isolates Due to Contact With Coronavirus-Positive Person

Atriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill announced on Thursday he was self-isolating after a contact with a coronavirus-positive person and, therefore, canceled his traditional visit to the The Holy Trinity-St. Sergius Lavr

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill announced on Thursday he was self-isolating after a contact with a coronavirus-positive person and, therefore, canceled his traditional visit to the The Holy Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra.

"I would like to inform you, with deep regret, that this time I will not be able to share the joy of prayer with you. The reason is my recent contact with a person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. According to doctors' instructions, I still have to self-isolate," Patriarch Kirill said in a statement, as quoted by the Russian Orthodox Church.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Prayer Church All Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM approves three Special Economic zones in Sindh, ..

15 minutes ago

WAPDA chairman calls on KP chief minister

2 minutes ago

Two persons killed in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Four injured as van turns turtle in Rangpur

2 minutes ago

Fly creates buzz at VP debate -- and online

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports nine deaths due to Covid-19 durin ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.