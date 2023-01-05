(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Thursday called for a 36-hour ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict from January 6 to 7 for people to be able to attend church services on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated in both countries.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 (09:00 GMT) to 24:00 on January 7 (21:00 GMT) so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," the Patriarch said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, with Canada and the UK placing the Russian Patriarch on the sanctions list. Russia's spiritual leader has repeatedly urged high-ranking clergy as well as people of faith to pray for the restoration of peace in Ukraine and to maintain the unity of the church.