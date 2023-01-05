UrduPoint.com

Russia's Patriarch Kirill Urges 36-Hour Christmas Truce In Ukraine On January 6-7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russia's Patriarch Kirill Urges 36-Hour Christmas Truce in Ukraine on January 6-7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Thursday called for a 36-hour ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict from January 6 to 7 for people to be able to attend church services on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated in both countries.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 (09:00 GMT) to 24:00 on January 7 (21:00 GMT) so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," the Patriarch said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, with Canada and the UK placing the Russian Patriarch on the sanctions list. Russia's spiritual leader has repeatedly urged high-ranking clergy as well as people of faith to pray for the restoration of peace in Ukraine and to maintain the unity of the church

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Christmas Canada Luhansk Donetsk United Kingdom January February Church All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

1 hour ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

1 hour ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAEâ€™s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAEâ€™s first year on UN Security Council

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.