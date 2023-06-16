UrduPoint.com

Russia's Patriarch Might Meet With Papal Envoy During His Trip To Moscow - Cleric

Published June 16, 2023

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia may hold a meeting with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy on Ukraine conflict resolution, during the latter's visit to Moscow, Patriarchate of Moscow Department of External Church Relations Chairman Metropolitan of Volokolamsk Anthony told Sputnik on Friday

"The meeting of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi in the event of his visit to Moscow with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia is not excluded, if the cardinal expresses such a desire and the work schedule of his holiness the patriarch allows," the metropolitan said.

