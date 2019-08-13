(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed cooperation in regards to security operations between Moscow and Yerevan, as well as matters pertaining to humanitarian aid and the peace process in conflict-affected Syria, the Russian Security Council said in a press release on Tuesday.

Patrushev is currently in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on an official two-day visit.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Nikol Pashinyan have discussed matters pertaining to the enhancement of Russian-Armenian cooperation in security, economics and investments, and the bilateral collaboration within international organizations, as well as a number of topical issues on the international agenda, in particular, the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syrian people and restoration of peace in Syria," the statement read.

Patrushev last visited Armenia in 2017. His current trip is the first since Armen Sarkissian was elected president and Pashinyan became prime minister a year later.

The Russian official is scheduled to attend a number of consultations with colleagues from Armenia's security council and other agencies.