UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Patrushev, Armenia's Pashinyan Discuss Syria Situation - Russian Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

Russia's Patrushev, Armenia's Pashinyan Discuss Syria Situation - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed cooperation in regards to security operations between Moscow and Yerevan, as well as matters pertaining to humanitarian aid and the peace process in conflict-affected Syria, the Russian Security Council said in a press release on Tuesday.

Patrushev is currently in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on an official two-day visit.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Nikol Pashinyan have discussed matters pertaining to the enhancement of Russian-Armenian cooperation in security, economics and investments, and the bilateral collaboration within international organizations, as well as a number of topical issues on the international agenda, in particular, the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syrian people and restoration of peace in Syria," the statement read.

Patrushev last visited Armenia in 2017. His current trip is the first since Armen Sarkissian was elected president and Pashinyan became prime minister a year later.

The Russian official is scheduled to attend a number of consultations with colleagues from Armenia's security council and other agencies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Moscow Russia Visit Yerevan Armenia 2017 From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

18 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.