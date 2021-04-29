(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed with his counterparts from Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states in Dushanbe the challenges and threats to the national security of Russia, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the Russian national security body said in a statement.

"In Dushanbe, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev attended a meeting of Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon with the secretaries of the security councils of the CSTO member states," it said.

"Challenges and threats to the national security of Russia, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as issues of interaction between the states within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization were discussed," according to the statement.