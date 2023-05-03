UrduPoint.com

Russia's Patrushev Calls Munich Security Conference Symbol Of Political Decline In Europe

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The deepest decline of modern European politics is clearly seen in the example of the Munich Security Conference, whose participants only read to each other US training manuals, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"European politics today is in the deepest moral and intellectual decline. A vivid example is the Munich Security Conference, where Western politicians gather only to read each other State Department manuals," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

By creating NATO mechanisms for its own needs, the United States actually occupied Europe, he said.

"Put in a position of hopelessness, European officials have turned the Old World into an economic base for American experiments, obediently fulfill NATO's military tasks. And the Pentagon-controlled NATO command interacts directly with arms manufacturers, simply ignoring the official authorities of other countries," Patrushev said.

