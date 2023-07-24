Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi discussed the deepening of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as defense issues, the Russian Security Council said on Monday

"The issues of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as the progressive expansion of practical cooperation between Russia and China in order to comprehensively strengthen the security of the two countries were discussed," the statement said.

Patrushev and Wang also discussed the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Security Council added.