Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is holding a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday with Wang Yi, the director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is holding a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday with Wang Yi, the director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, the Russian Security Council said.

"In Moscow, a working meeting is being held between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi," the statement says.

The course toward developing a strategic partnership with China is an unconditional priority of Russia's foreign policy, Patrushev told Wang.

The collective West is acting against Russia and China, as well as to the detriment of developing states, in this regard, the deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination is of particular importance, he said.

"The bloody events unleashed by the West in Ukraine are just one example. All this is being done against Russia and China, as well as to the detriment of developing states. In the context of the campaign launched by the collective West to double contain Russia and China, the further deepening of the Russian-Chinese coordination and interaction in the international arena becomes even more important," Patrushev said.

"In this context, I want to reaffirm our unwavering support for Beijing on the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, which are used by the West to discredit China," he added.