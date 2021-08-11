(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his Iranian counterpart, Ali Shamkhani, discussed the situation in Afghanistan and Moscow-Tehran security cooperation during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Security Council said.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Ali Shamkhani discussed the issues of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the field of security, as well as the situation in Afghanistan," the council said in a statement.