Russia's Patrushev Discussed In Venezuela Resistance To 'Color Revolutions'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Russia's Patrushev Discussed in Venezuela Resistance to 'Color Revolutions'

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed in Caracas the prospects for cooperation between Russia and Venezuela through the intelligence services and law enforcement agencies, special attention was paid to countering "color revolutions," the Russian Security Council said.

Russian-Venezuelan security consultations were held in Caracas by Patrushev and Venezuelan National Defense Council Secretary General Jose Ornelas Ferreira with the participation of representatives of the ministries and departments of both countries.

"The prospects for bilateral cooperation between the ministries of justice were considered, including the exchange of experience in the field of legal regulation of the activities of foreign non-profit organizations, interaction between the intelligence services, law enforcement agencies.

Special attention was paid to countering 'color revolutions' and cooperation in the field of information security," the statement says.

The participants exchanged views on the situation in international relations, including the situation in Latin America.

From the Russian side, representatives of the security council, as well as interior, emergencies, justice, foreign ministries and Rosfinmonitoring, participated in the consultations.

