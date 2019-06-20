UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Patrushev Discussed Security Cooperation With Serbian Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Russia's Patrushev Discussed Security Cooperation With Serbian Interior Minister

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting on Wednesday with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic to discuss bilateral cooperation in public and state security, spokesman for the Security Council Yevgeny Anoshin said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, which is being held in the Russian city of Ufa.

"Patrushev and Nebojsa Stefanovic discussed issues of Russian-Serbian cooperation in the field of public and state security," Anoshin told reporters.

The Security Council head also met with representatives of a number of other states, including Argentina, Egypt, India, Israel and Palestine, among others, the spokesman said.

"Patrushev held bilateral talks on the issues of Russia's cooperation with these states through law enforcement, special services and military bodies," the press secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council added.

The international meeting started in Ufa on Tuesday and will last through Thursday.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Israel Palestine Russia Interior Minister Egypt Ufa Argentina

Recent Stories

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

14 minutes ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

14 minutes ago

Govt decides to give one more ministry to MQM-P

14 minutes ago

Trump Administration Not Discussing Offensive Acti ..

14 minutes ago

No extension in amnesty scheme's deadline: FBR Cha ..

14 minutes ago

Opposition adopts negative, undemocratic thinking ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.