(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting on Wednesday with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic to discuss bilateral cooperation in public and state security, spokesman for the Security Council Yevgeny Anoshin said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, which is being held in the Russian city of Ufa.

"Patrushev and Nebojsa Stefanovic discussed issues of Russian-Serbian cooperation in the field of public and state security," Anoshin told reporters.

The Security Council head also met with representatives of a number of other states, including Argentina, Egypt, India, Israel and Palestine, among others, the spokesman said.

"Patrushev held bilateral talks on the issues of Russia's cooperation with these states through law enforcement, special services and military bodies," the press secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council added.

The international meeting started in Ufa on Tuesday and will last through Thursday.