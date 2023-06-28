(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed in a telephone conversation with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval the recent events that took place in Russia, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

"The parties discussed in detail the current issues of Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of security and prospects for their deepening within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats. In addition, Nikolai Patrushev informed Ajit Doval about the latest developments in Russia," the statement said.