UrduPoint.com

Russia's Patrushev, India's Modi Discussed Bilateral Cooperation - Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia's Patrushev, India's Modi Discussed Bilateral Cooperation - Security Council

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to further boost political dialogue, the Russian Security Council said.

"They touched upon a wide range of issues related to the Russian-Indian cooperation and some problems on the international agenda. They discussed opportunities for further development of the especially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, including deepening top- and high-level political dialogue," the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

Patrushev and Modi reaffirmed commitment to boost cooperation on strengthening regional stability, including in the context of events unfolding in Afghanistan, the council added.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi New Delhi

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 minute ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

2 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

17 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

31 minutes ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

32 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.