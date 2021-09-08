(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to further boost political dialogue, the Russian Security Council said.

"They touched upon a wide range of issues related to the Russian-Indian cooperation and some problems on the international agenda. They discussed opportunities for further development of the especially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, including deepening top- and high-level political dialogue," the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

Patrushev and Modi reaffirmed commitment to boost cooperation on strengthening regional stability, including in the context of events unfolding in Afghanistan, the council added.