Open Menu

Russia's Patrushev, Iran's Police Force Head Discuss Special Services Interaction - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia's Patrushev, Iran's Police Force Head Discuss Special Services Interaction - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian law enforcement forces Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan have discussed interaction between the countries through their special services in Moscow, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian law enforcement forces Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan in Moscow. They discussed issues related to the continuation of Russian-Iranian cooperation through the special services and law enforcement agencies," the authority said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

1 hour ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

1 hour ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

2 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

3 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World