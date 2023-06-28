MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian law enforcement forces Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan have discussed interaction between the countries through their special services in Moscow, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian law enforcement forces Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan in Moscow. They discussed issues related to the continuation of Russian-Iranian cooperation through the special services and law enforcement agencies," the authority said in a statement.