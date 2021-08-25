Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed bilateral cooperation on Wednesday, the council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed bilateral cooperation on Wednesday, the council said.

"The secretary of the Russian Security Council held a working meeting with the foreign minister of Iraq in Moscow.

Nikolai Patrushev and Fuad Hussein discussed a wide range of issues of the Russian-Iraqi cooperation, paying special attention to the security sphere," the council said in a statement.