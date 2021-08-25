UrduPoint.com

Russia's Patrushev, Iraqi Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:23 PM

Russia's Patrushev, Iraqi Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed bilateral cooperation on Wednesday, the council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed bilateral cooperation on Wednesday, the council said.

"The secretary of the Russian Security Council held a working meeting with the foreign minister of Iraq in Moscow.

Nikolai Patrushev and Fuad Hussein discussed a wide range of issues of the Russian-Iraqi cooperation, paying special attention to the security sphere," the council said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Iraq

Recent Stories

US lawmakers violate orders with trip to Kabul dur ..

US lawmakers violate orders with trip to Kabul during airlift

2 minutes ago
 1 held on charge of molestation

1 held on charge of molestation

2 minutes ago
 Austria Urges Int'l Community to Prevent Afghanist ..

Austria Urges Int'l Community to Prevent Afghanistan From Becoming Global Terror ..

2 minutes ago
 Dutch Police Break Up Demonstration Against Afghan ..

Dutch Police Break Up Demonstration Against Afghan Refugee Center - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation wit ..

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation with Bosnia-Herzegovina delegatio ..

10 minutes ago
 Admin seals 34 shops on corona SOPs violation

Admin seals 34 shops on corona SOPs violation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.