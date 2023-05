(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi discussed current international issues during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Security Council said.

"Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev had a phone conversation with the adviser ... Hanegbi. Current international issues were considered," the council said in a statement.