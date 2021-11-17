UrduPoint.com

Russia's Patrushev Meets With Armenian Counterpart - Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Partrushev met with his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan, on Wednesday to discuss matters of regional security, the council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Partrushev met with his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan, on Wednesday to discuss matters of regional security, the council said.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Armen Grigoryan discussed regional security issues, as well as topics on the agenda of the ninth meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS member states," the council said in a statement.

