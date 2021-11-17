(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed migration and military issues with his Belarusian counterpart, Aleksandr Volfovich, during a meeting on Wednesday, the council said.

"The secretary of the Russian security council, Nikolai Patrushev, held a working meeting with the state secretary of the security council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich. They discussed the implementation of a number of sectoral programs, as well as the most important documents of the Union State in the field of security, including the Military Doctrine and the Concept of Migration Policy," the council said in a statement.