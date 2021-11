Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns in Moscow on Tuesday, the council said, adding that the sides talked about the Russia-US relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns in Moscow on Tuesday, the council said, adding that the sides talked about the Russia-US relations.

