Russia's Patrushev Meets With Counterparts From Venezuela, Cuba - Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 09:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Monday held meetings with his counterparts from Venezuela and Cuba in Moscow, the Security Council said.

"Concrete measures of interaction between law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies of Russia and Venezuela were discussed with Secretary General of the National Defense Council of Venezuela Jose Ferreira," the council said in a statement.

According to the statement, Patrushev also talked about "issues of regional stability" with Cuban Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas.

