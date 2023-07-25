(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Saudi National Security Adviser Musaed Al-Aiban have discussed deepening security cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh during a meeting in South Africa, the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

"Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held talks with National Security Adviser to the King of Saudi Arabia Musaed Al-Aiban in Johannesburg. The dynamic development of bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in various fields was confirmed. Prospects for deepening cooperation in the field of ensuring the security of the two countries were discussed in detail," the council said.