Russia's Patrushev Says About 50 States Of Ramstein Group Fighting Alongside Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russia's Patrushev Says About 50 States of Ramstein Group Fighting Alongside Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) About 50 member-states of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group, have been participating in the military conflict in Ukraine on the side of Kiev and Ukrainian servicemen have been actively training in NATO member states, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"Ukrainian military forces are being actively trained on the territory of NATO states. About 50 countries constituting the so-called Ramstein coalition are involved in the armed conflict on the side of the Kiev regime," Patrushev told an annual meeting of the national security advisers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) member states in New Delhi, the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

The official added that it was important for the SCO member states to preserve its customs and traditions, to uphold universal human values, prevent foreign interference into the internal affairs of sovereign states and counter the policy of unilateral sanctions and restrictive measures.

The SCO meeting is chaired by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval. The event's agenda focuses on global security issues, the developments in Afghanistan and the consultations on Russia's proposals for the Eurasian economic bloc.

