Russia's Patrushev Says Allegations About Russia's Threat To Ukraine 'Nonsense'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Russia's Patrushev Says Allegations About Russia's Threat to Ukraine 'Nonsense'

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Remarks that Russia allegedly poses a threat to Ukraine are completely absurd, Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said Sunday.

"Currently, they say that Russia threatens Ukraine. Complete nonsense. There is no threat.

Ukrainians themselves, including officials, say that there is no threat," Patrushev told reporters.

The official added that the US is set to supply Ukraine with arms and is not concerned about possible losses.

"No, American officials state that there is a threat and that they are ready to fight, providing (Kiev) with weapons to the last Ukrainian. They do not care what losses each side will incur or not," Patrushev said.

