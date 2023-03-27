MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russia has a unique weapon that is capable of wiping out any adversary if its existence is under threat, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"Someone in the West, who has forgotten the lessons of history, is discussing revenge that will lead to a military victory over Russia. We could respond by saying one thing. Russia is patient and intimidates no one with its military advantage. But it has a unique weapon that is able to wipe out any adversary, including the United States, if its existence is threatened," Patrushev told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The high-ranking Russian official added that Washington was short-sighted in thinking that it would be able to conduct a preventive missile attack against Russia, which the latter would be unable to respond to afterward.

Earlier in the month, media reported, citing the Flightradar24 portal, that a US B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber, which is capable of carrying nuclear weapons, conducted a maneuver as training for a possible missile attack on St. Petersburg over the Baltic Sea at a distance of around 200 kilometers from the Russian city. Russia's Baltic Fleet was aware of the maneuver and followed the bomber so as to immediately respond if anything happened, according to Russian media.