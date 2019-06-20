(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) There is not enough information to make any conclusions on the incident with oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Thursday.

Last week, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had sabotaged the vessels. The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. The footage, however, did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims.

"I do not think we have enough information to make any conclusions.

But we are interested in obtaining that information. The information that our partners submitted does not allow us to conclude in whose interest it was and who carried out the attacks. I hope that it will all be clear in time, considering the information that the Russian special services are giving us," the secretary told reporters after an international security forum in the Russian city of UFA.

He added that he had not discussed tankers at a bilateral meeting with the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif accused the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia of coordinating a campaign to falsely blame Iran for the attacks.