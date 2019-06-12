UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Patrushev Says Unaware Of Special Services' Alleged Involvement In Golunov's Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

Russia's Patrushev Says Unaware of Special Services' Alleged Involvement in Golunov's Case

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev denied on Wednesday having any knowledge about the possible involvement of special services in the case of Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, but stressed that if they did break the law, they must be punished

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev denied on Wednesday having any knowledge about the possible involvement of special services in the case of Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, but stressed that if they did break the law, they must be punished.

"I don't have information that some intelligence officers are guilty in this case. If someone breaks the law, then, naturally, they must be punished," Patrushev told reporters, when asked about the possible involvement of security officers in the case against the journalist.

Police detained Golunov, whose work is known to be focused on cases of corruption, on June 6 after finding drugs in his possession. More drugs were later found in the journalist's apartment in Moscow.

Golunov, who insisted that he had been framed and the drugs had been planted, was put under house arrest. On Tuesday, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that the case against Golunov had been dropped due to the lack of evidence against him.

Related Topics

Corruption Moscow Russia Interior Minister Drugs Vladimir Putin June

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

45 seconds ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

47 seconds ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

49 seconds ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

50 seconds ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

58 seconds ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.