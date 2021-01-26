UrduPoint.com
Russia's Patrushev Slams Kiev's Law Oppressing Russian Language As Russophobic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:20 PM

Russia's Patrushev Slams Kiev's Law Oppressing Russian Language as Russophobic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev qualified Kiev's recently adopted legislation ordering the service sector to switch to exclusively using Ukrainian language as a continuation of "Russophobic" actions by politicians who receive instructions from the United States.

"The events in Ukraine are a continuation of the Russophobic actions by short-sided politicians who rose to power after the 2014 coup and who are supervised by the US. As they consistently implement Washington's plot to separate the united people of Russia and Ukraine, they have already turned the once flourishing lands into a raw-material appendage of the West, and now they undermine the cultural and civilizational basics of the state," Patrushev told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

"To please Washington, Kiev deliberately ignores its own constitution, which guarantees free development, use and protection of other languages. Ukraine's nationalist authorities claim they aspire to be a part of Europe but at the same time pass laws that contradict the undertaken international legal obligations," Patrushev explained.

