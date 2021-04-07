Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has supported Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statements on Moscow's readiness to break ties with the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has supported Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statements on Moscow's readiness to break ties with the European Union.

Lavrov has said Moscow would be ready to cut ties with the EU if it imposed sanctions threatening vulnerable sectors of the Russian economy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted later that the words should not be taken out of context: Russia will not be the initiator of the break-up.

"I support Sergei Viktorovich's [Lavrov] words. We will not knock on closed doors, but we are ready for cooperation," Patrushev said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

At the same time, the security council's secretary noted the importance of relations with Brussels and said that many European countries are asking Russia to share its COVID-19 vaccines.

"And if our help is needed, then we are ready to provide it," Patrushev added.