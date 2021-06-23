(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will attend the 16th annual meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Dushanbe on Wednesday, the Russian council said in a statement.

At such meetings, the situation in various areas of security and stability in the SCO is discussed and views are exchanged on issues of joint counteraction to various challenges and threats.

Last year, due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the event took place by videoconference. The previous face-to-face meeting of the SCO security councils' secretaries was held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, in May 2019.