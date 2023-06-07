MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will participate in the meeting of Russian and Belarusian security councils on Wednesday and in the meeting of committee of secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) security councils on Thursday, the Security Council said.

Minsk will host both events. On Wednesday, Patrushev will also hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Volfovich.